

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two police officers sustained minor injuries after the marked cruiser that they were travelling in was T-boned by another vehicle near the campus of York University.

Police say the officers were responding to a call when their vehicle was hit near Keele Street and Four Winds Drive at around 11:15 a.m.

Police say that the driver of the other vehicle also sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Keele Street are closed from Finch Avenue West to Murray Ross Parkway.