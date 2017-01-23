Two paramedics suffer minor injuries after collision downtown
Codi Wilson
Published Monday, January 23, 2017
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 8:19AM EST
Two paramedics were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a collision in the city’s downtown core this morning.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near Richmond Street and University Avenue.
Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash but two paramedics were taken to hospital to be assessed.
Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.