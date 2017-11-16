

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A collision in the Bayview Village neighbourhood has left two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Initially, both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but their conditions have since worsened.

Police said a male and a female were injured in the crash.

The female victim is believed to be in her 80s, Toronto paramedics said.

Officers said the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.