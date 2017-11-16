Two pedestrians in life-threatening condition after Bayview Village crash
Toronto police are seen investigating after two pedestrians were struck in the Bayview Village area on Thursday.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 4:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 5:18PM EST
A collision in the Bayview Village neighbourhood has left two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.
The crash took place in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Initially, both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but their conditions have since worsened.
Police said a male and a female were injured in the crash.
The female victim is believed to be in her 80s, Toronto paramedics said.
Officers said the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.