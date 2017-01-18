

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Police say that one of the victims was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other was transported with minor injuries.

The victim with serious injuries is believed to be a man in his 50s.

Police initially said that one person was pinned underneath the vehicle following the accident.