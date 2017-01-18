Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in city's east end
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:36PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:47PM EST
Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 p.m.
Police say that one of the victims was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other was transported with minor injuries.
The victim with serious injuries is believed to be a man in his 50s.
Police initially said that one person was pinned underneath the vehicle following the accident.