

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in custody and a firearm has been seized after police say an armed man barricaded himself in a restaurant in the city’s downtown core on Tuesday morning.

According to Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash, officers received a call at around 4:30 a.m. about a person with a gun in a car near King and Church streets.

The suspect, Pugash said, ended up in the area of University Avenue and Dundas Street and later barricaded himself in restaurant in the area.

Dundas Street was shut down between Chestnut Street and University Avenue and members of the Toronto Police Service’s emergency task force were called in.

Eventually, police were able to apprehend two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

A weapon was recovered following the arrests, Pugash said.