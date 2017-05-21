

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie in connection with the alleged murder of a Brampton woman who went missing while travelling to the Sudbury area.

Beata Paciorek, 35, was driving a rented U-Haul truck to the Greater Sudbury Area when she disappeared. Police said she was accompanied by several parties on her journey.

Peel police launched an investigation into Paciorek’s disappearance on Friday and in a news release issued Sunday, they said they now believe she was murdered.

“Witness information has led investigators to the belief that Paciorek was murdered somewhere during her travels between Brampton and the Greater Sudbury area after an altercation at the roadside of a highway,” police said in their release.

Police are still searching for Paciorek’s body.

However police said two people were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on May 20 in connection with the murder.

Mike Madill, 28, and Amy MacDonald, 37, both of no fixed address, have been arrested for first degree murder, Peel police said.

Both were set to appear in court for a bail hearing Sunday.

Peel police are asking anyone with information about the case to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).