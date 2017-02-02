

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of a child more than 12 years ago.

The Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Section began an investigation into the alleged sexual assault in January.

Police allege that 12 to 14 years ago two male suspects contacted the parents of a child online and made arrangements to sexually abuse the victim.

The two suspects are alleged to have then attended an address in London, Ontario for that purpose.

Police arrested one of the suspects, 56-year-old Martin Galloway, on January 25 in London with assistance from local police.

The other suspect, 46-year-old Jacquelyn Laronde, was arrested in Kingston, Ontario on Feb. 1 with the assistance of local police.

Police say that at the time of the alleged assault Laronde was known as Sean O’Toole.

Police say that Laronde used the email address lfesavr@hotmail.com while Galloway was known online as “Scotdom” “Mr. Scotdom” and used the email address Scotdom@hotmail.com. Both suspects are charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-8500