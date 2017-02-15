

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the assault and gunpoint robbery of two people during the course of a drug transaction.

Police say that a 22-year-old man and a 16-year old boy met with a man on Dec. 8 in order to complete a drug transaction. Police say that following that transaction, the man forced the 22-year-old and 16-year-old to accompany him to a secluded area in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

At that point, police say the man was joined by two other male suspects.

The suspects, at least one of who was armed with a gun, are then alleged to have beaten and robbed the two victims. Police further allege that a knife was held to the neck of the 16-year-old boy during the incident.

The man and boy were subsequently released after about three hours but police say that they were forced to provide their home addresses first and were threatened not to tell anyone about the incident.

Mohamed Arif Ashaqzai, 18, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 19 offences, including robbery with a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say they continue to look for the two outstanding suspects.

No suspect descriptions have been provided.