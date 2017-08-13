

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people are dead after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a van in Tecumseh, Ont., east of Windsor.

The collision happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Essex County Roads 19 and 46.

The Yamaha motorcycle and the Chevrolet van collided in the intersection and a driver and passenger from the motorcycle were both declared dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police said.

There is no identifying information so far about the victims so far.

The driver of the van was arrested at the scene and criminal charges are pending, OPP said in a news release Sunday evening.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate the deadly crash.