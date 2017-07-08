

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a double drowning in Wasaga Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam tells CP24 that the victims were in an inflatable boat near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River when it overturned amid rough water conditions at around 12:55 p.m.

McWilliam said that witnesses spotted the men struggling to stay afloat and then slip underneath the surface of the water a short time later.

Emergency crews were subsequently dispatched to the scene and were able to locate the men in the water but attempts at CPR proved unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead on scene.

It is not clear where the men were from but McWilliam said they were renting a cottage in the area.

Speaking with CTV News earlier in the day, OPP Const. Chris Lesage said weather conditions likely played a role in the drowning.

“There is no doubt there are squalls on the bay today,” he said.