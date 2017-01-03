

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing a combined 39 charges in connection with a shooting at an east-end apartment in the early hours of Dec. 31.

Police allege that three men armed with a firearm forced their way into a residence in the O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place area at around 1:10 a.m.

Police say the suspects ordered two of the three men inside the residence to lie down on the floor.

The suspects then located a third man in another part of the apartment, at which point a brief altercation ensued.

It is alleged that during the altercation that man was shot in the throat.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition; however his injuries were later classified as serious.

Meanwhile, the three suspects fled the scene.

Police say that officers were able to track two of the three suspects to a nearby home, where they were arrested with the assistance of the Emergency Task Force.

The third suspect, however, was not arrested and remains outstanding.

Police say that officers did execute a search warrant at an address associated with the suspects following the shooting, where they recovered a loaded firearm and clothing used during the commission of the crimes.

Another loaded firearm was also recovered near the shooting scene.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing 19 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault and Brandon Graham, 20, of Toronto, is facing 20 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police have not identified the third suspect in the case.