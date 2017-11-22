Two people hit with bear spray while attempting to stop theft: OPP
Former Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist John Hechtel prepares to fire can of inert bear spray during a training session focusing on bear deterrents Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Wrangell, Alaska. (AP Photo/Capital City Weekly, James Brooks)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 4:33PM EST
LAKESHORE, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people attempting to stop a theft from a car were assaulted with bear spray.
Investigators say the complainants had interrupted two suspects attempting to get into vehicles early Wednesday in Lakeshore, Ont.
OPP say when they began to pursue the suspects they were sprayed in the eyes with a substance believed to be bear spray.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.
Bear spray is legal in Canada for use only against attacking bears and police say using it on people is strictly prohibited.