

The Canadian Press





LAKESHORE, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people attempting to stop a theft from a car were assaulted with bear spray.

Investigators say the complainants had interrupted two suspects attempting to get into vehicles early Wednesday in Lakeshore, Ont.

OPP say when they began to pursue the suspects they were sprayed in the eyes with a substance believed to be bear spray.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

Bear spray is legal in Canada for use only against attacking bears and police say using it on people is strictly prohibited.