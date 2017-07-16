

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday.

The fire broke out at an apartment on the third floor of the Torrance Road building in the Eglinton East area at around 3:40 p.m.

Callers told 911 operators that the fire was at the back of the building. Firefighters attempted to remove two people using ladders, but they were eventually removed via a second-floor elevator.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the injuries were minor, but it’s not clear how the patients were injured. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The fire was knocked down by around 4 p.m.