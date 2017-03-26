Two people injured after shots fired in west end
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 8:51PM EDT
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in the city’s west end Sunday evening.
Shots were fired at a complex in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.
Officers responded and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Toronto Paramedic Services described their injuries as non-serious.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.