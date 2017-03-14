

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a man and a woman were rushed to hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:10 p.m. on Caster Avenue in the area of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive.

The victims were rushed to two separate hospitals following the shooting, police said.

The female victim was unresponsive when she was transported, police said.

There is no word on possible arrests or suspects so far.