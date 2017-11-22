

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Meadowvale Town Centre, at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Battleford Road, shortly before 8 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition. Another victim believed to be in their 20s was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Peel police said there may have been a big fight prior to the stabbing and there could be between four and five suspects.