Two people rushed to trauma centre after crash in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:34AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 8:55AM EST
Two people are in hospital this morning with serious injuries after a crash in Brampton.
It happened near Rutherford Road South and Clarence Street, in the area of Highway 410 and Queen Street East.
Peel Paramedics said two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The age and gender of the two injured people has not been released.