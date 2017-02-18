

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired in a North York neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Sheppard Avenue and Jane Street at around 2 a.m. after receiving a report about a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a suspect or any victims’ however they did find four shell casings on the ground.

According to police, two people were reportedly scene fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.