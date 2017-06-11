

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have non-life threatening injuries after a double stabbing in The Beach in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to Const. Allyson Douglas Cook, a group of four to five men got into some sort of altercation near Lake Shore Boulevard and Northern Dancer Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m.

During the course of that altercation, Cooks says that one of the men was stabbed in his neck while the other sustained a wound to his arm.

Both victims were taken to hospital.

Police are searching for a single male suspect in connection with the stabbing.