Two people stabbed in The Beach, one suspect sought
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 8:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 8:25AM EDT
Two people have non-life threatening injuries after a double stabbing in The Beach in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to Const. Allyson Douglas Cook, a group of four to five men got into some sort of altercation near Lake Shore Boulevard and Northern Dancer Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m.
During the course of that altercation, Cooks says that one of the men was stabbed in his neck while the other sustained a wound to his arm.
Both victims were taken to hospital.
Police are searching for a single male suspect in connection with the stabbing.