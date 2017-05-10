

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital after an attempted robbery in Parkdale early this morning, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred on Jameson Avenue, near King Street, at around 1:30 a.m.

While investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, officers from 14 Division told CP24 that it appears a man and a woman were inside a vehicle on Jameson Avenue when they were approached by two suspects.

At one point during the interaction, police say one of the suspects, armed with a knife, reached through the driver’s side window and stabbed the driver.

After the driver was stabbed, police say preliminary investigation suggests the driver hit the gas pedal and struck the second suspect with the vehicle.

Both the driver and the suspect who was struck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect with the knife appears to have fled the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and give a statement to investigators.