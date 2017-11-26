

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after a collision in Scarborough’s Armdale neighbourhood.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. near Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue.

Toronto paramedics say one male was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition and a second person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.