Two rushed to hospital after crash in Armdale
An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 6:27AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after a collision in Scarborough’s Armdale neighbourhood.
It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. near Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue.
Toronto paramedics say one male was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition and a second person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.