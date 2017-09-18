Two rushed to hospital after four-vehicle crash in Ledbury Park
Two people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Ledbury Park. (Arda Zakarian/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 10:28AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital this morning with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Ledbury Park.
It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Avenue Road on Monday morning.
Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision came to rest on the porch of a home in the area.
Two people were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.