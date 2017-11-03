

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital after a transport truck hauling fruit rolled over while exiting Highway 427 early Friday morning.

The truck was travelling in the southbound lanes of the highway at around 3 a.m. when it took the exit for Dundas Street, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ended up toppling over.

Ontario Provincial Police say that one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle while another was trapped and had to be extricated.

One of the victims was initially reported to be in life-threatening condition but OPP later confirmed that both sustained only minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“We are still looking into that and speaking to a few witnesses to obtain that information,” Const. Prash Niranjan told CP24 at the scene. “The tractor trailer was loaded and carrying produce, fruit to be exact, so we don’t have any concerns about environmental issues.”

The ramp from southbound Highway 427 to Dundas Street is closed. Police say the closure could remain in effect through the morning rush hour.