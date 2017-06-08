Two seriously injured after tractor-trailer crashes on Highway 401 in Pickering
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 7:59AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries this morning after a tractor-trailer went off the road on Highway 401 in Pickering.
It happened at around 6 a.m. in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 approaching Whites Road.
Police say a tractor-trailer went off the road for unknown reasons and two occupants of the vehicle were injured in the collision.
Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
One right lane remains blocked and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the lane likely won’t reopen until late Thursday morning.