

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries this morning after a tractor-trailer went off the road on Highway 401 in Pickering.

It happened at around 6 a.m. in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 approaching Whites Road.

Police say a tractor-trailer went off the road for unknown reasons and two occupants of the vehicle were injured in the collision.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

One right lane remains blocked and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the lane likely won’t reopen until late Thursday morning.