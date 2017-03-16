

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say two people were shot inside a chiropractic clinic in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Barry Malciw said police were called to the Mejilla Family Chiropractic Clinic, located at a plaza at 195 Plains Road East, sometime after noon Thursday.

Both victims are being treated at Hamilton General Hospital.

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

A witness who said they arrived at the scene at the same time as police told CP24 he saw two victims brought out on stretchers. Both victims were not moving.

Another witness said he heard a total of two to three gunshots.

Malciw told reporters at the scene that police are not looking for any suspects and that they believe there is currently no threat to the public's safety.

A blue Audi S5 with no license plated being towed away at about 1:30 p.m. Police would not comment on whether it was connected to the incident.