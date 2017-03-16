

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say they are responding to what they call an “active scene” at a chiropractic clinic in Burlington that has reportedly injured at least two people.

Police were called to the clinic, located inside a plaza at 195 Plains Road East, sometime after noon Thursday.

Reports from the scene indicate two ambulances have already departed with victims to Hamilton General Hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known. A cameraman at the scene indicated both victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Two workers in the plaza told CTV News Toronto that the area is cordoned off and nobody is allowed to go outside.

One said a large number of police officers have converged at the scene.