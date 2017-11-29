

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Bus drivers who are hours away from strike action are merely asking to be paid what most other school bus drivers in the region are paid, a spokesperson for drivers serving Durham Region and parts of Scarborough said Wednesday.

Unifor provincial director Naureen Rizvi said the 260 newly-unionized drivers, who serve all of Durham Region and nine schools in eastern Scarborough, are effectively paid less than minimum wage when several routine unpaid tasks are taken into account.

“You have a driver in Ajax for example, who picks up their bus but their run is in Scarborough. The period of time while they are driving from Ajax to Scarborough is unpaid,” Rizvi told reporters Wednesday. “They get paid only when they pick up the first child and the pay stops when they drop off the last child.”

They must also complete regular inspections of their vehicles and warm up their diesel buses before leaving the yard, especially during winter months.

Rizvi said ten other groups of bus drivers represented by Unifor are paid for this time, but the Durham and Scarborough group is not.

“There’s a full-time commitment for part-time pay.”

Jay Brock, a spokesperson from the employer, First Student Inc., based in Ohio, told CP24 the company is negotiating in good faith.

“We’ve had a lot of meetings and we are making good progress,” he said.

He said talks were continuing Wednesday.

“We are hoping a work stoppage does not occur.”

The two sides have been bargaining for almost three weeks and are still “far apart” in negotiations, Rizvi said. The strike deadline is 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Ten thousand students would be impacted by the disruption, school boards say.

Durham Student Transportation sent letters home to parents of students in both Catholic and public schools this week, warning them to expect no bus service across the region Thursday due to the likelihood of a strike.

“We’re hoping that’s not the case,” Rizvi said of the warning.

Last year, several bus companies across the province reported difficulty in recruiting enough drivers to service all of their routes.

Industry observers at the time blamed low pay, the high time commitment required on the part of drivers, and other developments such as ridesharing app Uber luring away candidates.

Rizvi said last year’s shortages prompted more than 1,000 drivers to certify and unionize with Unifor.

The strike would impact all public and Catholic elementary schools in Ajax, Brock, Pickering, Scucog, Uxbridge and Whitby.

It would also impact three schools in Oshawa:

Eastdale C.V.I.

Glenholme Public School

Seneca Trail Public School.

Nine public schools in Scarborough are also impacted:

Cedarbrook Jr. Public School

Centennial Road Junior Public School

Cornell Jr. Public School

Corvette Jr. Public School

General Crerar Public School

George B. Little Jr. Public School

Poplar Road Jr. Public School

West Hill Collegiate Institute

William G. Miller Jr. Public School