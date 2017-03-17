Two small planes collide over shopping mall south of Montreal
Wreckage is shown on the ground in this submitted picture following a small plane crash south of Montreal.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 1:58PM EDT
SAINT BRUNO, Que. - Two small planes have collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal.
Police say one of the planes has landed on the roof of the Promenades Saint-Bruno, while the other is in the parking lot.
It is not known how many people were aboard.
A security perimeter has been set up and the shopping centre has been evacuated.
Witnesses described hearing a loud bang.
The name Cargair could be seen on parts of the plane in the parking lot.