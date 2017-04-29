Two suspects arrested after stabbing outside bar in the Beach
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing on Queen Street near Woodbine Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 7:12AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:33AM EDT
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Beach on Saturday morning.
Police say an argument at a bar near Queen Street and Kenilworth Avenue spilled out onto the street at around 2:40 a.m.
The victim was then stabbed in the abdomen during an ensuing physical altercation.
Police say two 25-year-old men have since been arrested in connection with the incident.