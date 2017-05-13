

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men are facing charges in connection with a trio of knifepoint gas station and convenience store robberies in Etobicoke last month.

The robberies took place at a gas station in the Queensway and Park Lawn Road Area and convenience stores in the Rathburn Road and The West Mall and Albion Road and Martin Grove Road areas.

In each of the robberies, which occurred between April 18 and April 30, police say that two suspects disguised with balaclavas entered the businesses. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a large knife during the robberies and demanded money. Police say that the other suspect emptied the cash register trays into a bag.

It is further alleged that during one of the robberies the suspect armed with a knife jumped over the counter and held it against an employee’s chest. In another one of the robberies, police say the suspects also robbed an employee of some personal property.

Gornes Gittens, 33, of Etobicoke, was arrested on May 1 and charged with 12 offences while Jerome Turner, 27, of Brampton, was arrested on May 11 and charged with 15 offences.

Police say that the suspects will face charges in Hamilton in addition to the ones they are facing in Toronto.