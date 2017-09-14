Two suspects fled scene after firing at Whitby building
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 6:26AM EDT
Police in Durham region are trying to determine who was the target of a late night shooting on Dundas Street Wednesday night.
About five or six shots were fired at a building on Dundas Street in Whitby around 11:30 p.m.
Two men were then seen inside a white SUV leaving the scene in a hurry.
Only one person inside the building was injured. A man was apparently hit by shards of glass, suffering a minor injury.