

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify two suspects after a 30-year-old man was brutally beaten to the point he lost consciousness in Toronto’s downtown core over the weekend.

The victim told police that he was walking on Adelaide Street near Brant Street on Sunday, May 28 when two men approached him and started to throw punches.

Police say the attack knocked the victim to the ground where the suspects continued to kick the man until he lost consciousness.

Once he woke up, the man was able to find help and later attended a hospital for treatment.

Officials did not provide information on severity of his injuries.

On Tuesday, police released a photograph of two suspects wanted in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identities is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.