

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for two suspects after a 29-year-old man was shot in his parked car in Pickering on Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that on Thursday morning at 7 a.m., they were contacted by Toronto police in regards to a man who walked into a hospital in that city suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that earlier on Thursday morning, the victim was in his car parked near Kingston and Whites Road in Pickering, when two male suspects approached his car and one drew a handgun and fired.

The victim was driven to a Toronto hospital by a friend. He was treated and has since been released.

Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted.

The suspects are both described as white men in their mid-20s, both wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Snow at 1-866-579-1520, ext. 2585, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).