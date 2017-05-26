

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say a man is lucky to be alive after he was shot several times by two unknown assailants in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood last month.

Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell said that at about 10 p.m. on April 13, Samuel Taylor’s car had broken down near the intersection of Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place.

Taylor pulled over and started working on his vehicle and a passing cab driver pulled over in front of him to help.

After he finished fixing his car, Gotell says Taylor drove once around the block to see if his car was alright, parked again, and was quickly approached by two male suspects.

Both drew handguns are fired numerous shots at Taylor, several of which struck him.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and underwent several surgical procedures.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and got into separate vehicles, described as a white-coloured vehicle and a dark coloured sedan.

A video depicting select stages of the encounter was released to the public on Friday. While police believe Taylor was targeted, they say there is no reason to believe he knew his assailants.

Gotell said that four separate shooting incidents have occurred in Flemingdon Park in the past five months.

The victim’s brother, David, told reporters Friday that his family was stunned by the incident, having never experienced gun violence before, and they want those responsible found as quickly as possible.

“I am urging, I am imploring that if anyone in the Flemingdon Park and Thorncliffe Park communities has any information regarding this shooting to come forward and aid Toronto police in this investigation.”

He said the fact that the suspects are still at large means the public is still at risk.

“What keeps me up at night, what keeps all of us up at night is that these men are still at large and their guns can be used again on anyone they choose.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5400.