

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two men wanted in relation to an incident where a large can of pepper spray was used on a man during the course of a robbery near Yonge-Dundas Square last month.

Investigators say that on March 23 at 9:40 p.m., two male suspects approached a victim on the sidewalk in front of the 10 Dundas East complex.

One of the suspects allegedly tried to rip a gold chain off the victim’s neck.

When the victim resisted and fought back, the second suspect allegedly drew a large canister of pepper spray and fired it at the victim.

The spray dispersed and hurt as many as six people who were in the vicinity at the time. Paramedics treated one person at the scene, all others impacted declined treatment.

The suspects then fled northbound on foot on Yonge Street.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a dark windbreaker-style jacket with a Maple Leaf logo, grey track pants and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes with red heels.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).