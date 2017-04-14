

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in relation to three armed robberies that occurred in the past week in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood.

Toronto police say that on Sat. Apr. 8 at 1 a.m., two suspects wearing masks approached a pizza delivery person in the area of Lee and Violet avenues.

One of the suspects was allegedly carrying a black and silver long gun.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the delivery person.

A few hours later, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a lone masked suspect drew a long gun and robbed a taxi driver in the area of Kingswood Road and Swanwick Avenue, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Monday, Apr. 10 at about 4:05 a.m., police said a masked suspect, again armed with a black long gun, allegedly robbed a taxi driver in the area of Spruce Hill Road and Queen Street East.

On Thursday at 12:26 a.m., officers were called to Waverley Road and Norway Avenue for a report of a suspicious male searching vehicles parked nearby.

Officers arrived and engaged in a short car pursuit with the suspect, eventually stopping a vehicle and arresting a man and a woman.

A suspect identified as Samuel Wincenty of Toronto was charged with 32 offences including one count of robbery, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, three counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of robbery with a firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A second suspect, identified as Emma Young of Toronto was charged with 12 offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both accused appeared in court at Old City hall on Friday morning.