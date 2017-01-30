Two teens arrested after robbery at marijuana dispensary in Little Italy
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 6:45AM EST
Police say two teens are in custody after a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Little Italy Sunday night.
It happened at Green Buddha Medicinals, in the area of College and Shaw streets, shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Police did not say what was stolen but confirmed no one was injured.
Two males—a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old— were arrested following the incident.
One firearm was recovered, according to investigators.
It is not clear what charges the teens are facing.