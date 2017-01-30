

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say two teens are in custody after a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Little Italy Sunday night.

It happened at Green Buddha Medicinals, in the area of College and Shaw streets, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police did not say what was stolen but confirmed no one was injured.

Two males—a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old— were arrested following the incident.

One firearm was recovered, according to investigators.

It is not clear what charges the teens are facing.