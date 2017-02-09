

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two teens are facing charges in connection with a violent street robbery at the Ajax GO Station on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was waiting in a shelter on the train platform when two males exited an eastbound train.

The males approached the man and robbed him, police allege.

When the victim tried to fight back, police said he was stabbed by the suspects.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, the suspects were located by officers.

A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1925.