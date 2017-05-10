

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two teenagers have now been charged in connection with a violent break-in at a Hamilton home that left one man fighting for his life in hospital.

Gunfire was heard at a home on Holly Avenue, in the Beach Road and Ottawa Street area, at around 9:20 a.m. on May 9.

After a number of area residents phoned police, officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds, as well as a woman and two other people suffering from injuries sustained in an assault.

Officers were able to apprehend two suspects, while three others fled, abandoning a vehicle.

The four injured residents were all taken to hospital, where the male victim remains in critical condition.

The violent break-in took place at a home on a quiet street, across from a park where children frequently play, leaving neighbours rattled.

Police have said they believe the shooting was targeted, but have not said what the motive might be. Neighbours said they believe the suspects were trying to gain access to a safe in the home, but police did not confirm that detail.

In a news release Wednesday, police said 18-year-old Skylon Johnson of no fixed address and a 15-year-old Hamilton boy are both facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, break and enter, disguise with intent and discharge firearm with intent.

The 15-year-old cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police did not provide a description of the three other suspects who fled other than to say they are male.

Investigators continue to hold the crime scene on Holly Avenue as they investigate.