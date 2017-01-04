

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two teen boys were taken to hospital as a precaution after they fell into a creek in Oakville and were then swept downstream by fast moving waters.

The teens, ages 13 and 16, were walking along Sixteen Mile Creek at around 10:30 a.m. when the younger one slipped and fell into the water. At that point, police say the older teen attempted to rescue the 13-year-old. That’s when police say that fast moving waters swept both the teens downstream.

The teens were eventually able to reach land on the west side of the creek, however they found themselves stranded and proceeded to use a cellphone to call 911 for assistance.

Firefighters were then able to reach the boys using rescue equipment, police say.

Both boys were suffering from minor exposure at the scene.

“Police remind the public to stay safe distances from creek and river edges during winter thaws and in the spring,” a press release from Halton Regional Police states. “Unstable shores and fast moving currents can cause dangerous conditions.”