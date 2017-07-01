

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say two teenage pedestrians suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke’s Centennial Park area on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to Holiday Drive and The West Mall after 10:30 p.m. for a report of pedestrians struck.

Paramedics said they arrive to find two teens suffering from serious injuries. Both were rushed to trauma centres for treatment.

The genders of both victims are not yet known.

Police closed The West Mall between Holiday Drive and Rathburn Road to allow for an investigation.