

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two males were treated for minor injuries after they were stabbed during an altercation between a group of a teenagers outside a Burlington apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police say that they were called to a building on Surrey Lane at around 7:45 p.m. after the teens got into some sort of fight in the parking lot belonging to the building.

Police say that one male suspect fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended and is facing several charges in connection with the stabbing.

The victims, meanwhile, were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that all of the individuals involved in the altercation are youth.

There are no outstanding suspects.