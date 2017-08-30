

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two teenagers are suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in the city’s west end.

Police were called to the area of Trethewey Drive and Tedder Street in Brookhaven just before 5 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots fired.

Two males – believed to be around 15 or 16 years old – were discovered at the scene, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After being taken to hospital, officials said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information about possible suspects or motive.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward to speak with investigators.