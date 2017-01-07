

Web Staff, CP24.com





Toronto Police say two officers were hurt when their cruiser was involved in a collision with a suspected impaired driver in the Malvern neighbourhood of Scarborough on Saturday night.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the two officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East sometime after 9 p.m.

A short time later, a second vehicle driven by another male struck their cruiser from behind, pushing their vehicle into the car they had pulled over.

Douglas-Cook said one officer injured their hand, while the second reporting suffering chest pain.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment. Paramedics say their injuries are minor.

The male driver of the vehicle that struck the officers from behind was taken into custody and brought to 41 Division for further a breathalyzer test.