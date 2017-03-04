

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Twin nine-year-old brothers were rushed to hospital, one via emergency run, after they were struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning, police say.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, the boys were crossing Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive when they were hit by an eastbound minivan travelling in the curb lane along Sheppard at around 10 a.m.

Stibbe said that the boys were “attempting to cross north towards the library” and were alone at the time of the accident.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries while the other has serious injuries.

Stibbe said that police continue to investigate potential causes of the accident, including speed, driver error and the actions of the victims themselves.

“It is important that we follow up on all the leads we get to determine exactly what happened,” he said. “Every collision is preventable and we need to keep in mind that no matter who you are you need to pay attention at all times to your surroundings.”

Stibbe said that it appears that the children were in the area of the crosswalk at the time.

He said that the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the police investigation and that officers are also speaking to several other witnesses, who remained at the scene of the collision.

“Children are more susceptible to injury. There doesn’t necessarily have to be speed involved for children to suffer a traumatic injury,” he said.

Sheppard Avenue West was closed from Jane Street to Yatescastle Drive but reopened at around 2 p.m.