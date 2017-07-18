

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was hospitalized and two vehicles were damaged following a road rage incident in Toronto’s Port Lands neighbourhood on Monday night.

The dispute, which was captured on video by a witness, occurred near the Cherry Street Bridge at around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene on Monday night, Const. Adam Preuthun said a fight broke out between the occupants of a pickup truck and a light-coloured car. At one point, one of the occupants of the car threw a rock at the pickup truck, damaging a window. The car fled the scene but later returned to the area a short time later.

The dispute continued, Preuthun said, and ultimately led to a collision between the two vehicles.

A video of the incident shows the driver of the pickup truck hitting the gas and T-boning the car after it returned to the scene. Once again, the driver of the car took off and Preuthun said the car was found abandoned a short distance away.

Police are continuing to search for the occupants of the car and the investigation is ongoing.

One person sustained minor injuries during the altercation.