

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a hit-and-run downtown that left one female pedestrian with critical injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 Tuesday morning that video surveillance footage shows a 45-year-old woman walking out onto the street and lying down on the roadway.

Stibbe said the driver of a light-coloured van, who was heading eastbound, spotted the woman on the ground and drover around her. A short time later, an eastbound SUV struck the woman and left the scene.

“They would have known they struck something. They may not have known it was a person but they would have known they hit something,” Stibbe said.

Police are asking the drivers of both vehicles to come forward and speak to investigators.

The woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“We are hoping that she is going to recover but obviously now is the time for the hospital to work on here and with any luck, save her life,” Stibbe said.

Although police have reviewed some video surveillance footage in the area, investigators are currently looking for more footage from nearby buildings.

He said officers still haven’t been able to confirm exactly what type of vehicle struck the woman.

“We will be examining the clothing of the person that was struck for any sort of transference from the vehicle,” he said.

“With any luck we will be able to determine what type of vehicle it was.”

Dundas Street East, from Sherbourne Street to Ontario Street, is closed due to the collision and the TTC is diverting westbound via Parliament, College, Carlton, Gerrard, and Bay.

Stibbe said the area will likely be closed until around 10 a.m.