Two victims show up at hospital after apparent drive-by shooting
Police tape is shown at the scene of an apparent drive-by shooting near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2017 9:45AM EDT
Two people made their own way to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s Eglinton East neighbourhood late Saturday night.
Police were initially called to the Danforth Road and Savarin Street area at around 11:30 p.m.
after callers reported hearing four to five gunshots in the area.
Officers did not initially locate any victims at the scene but later connected the two victims who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the call.
Those victims are in non-life threatening condition.
Police say that the incident is being investigated as a likely drive-by shooting.
A grey Toyota may have fled the scene, according to police.