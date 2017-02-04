Two woman take themselves to hospital after stabbing near Keele and Lawrence
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 8:25AM EST
Police say that two females made their own way to hospital with unknown injuries following a stabbing in the city’s west end on Saturday morning.
Police say they believe the incident took place at a lounge in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue area.
The time of the incident is not immediately clear, though police say the victims arrived in hospital at around 5:15 a.m. after being dropped off.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.
The current condition of the victims also remains unknown.