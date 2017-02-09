

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who assaulted one woman inside a Willowdale holistic spa and then sexually assaulted another.

Police say the suspect entered the spa in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area sometime on Wednesday.

Once inside, police allege that the suspect physically assaulted a 46-year-old woman. The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman before fleeing the area on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as brown, 25 to 30 years old, between five-foot-ten and six-feet-tall with a thin build, short black hair and a thin bear. He was last seen wearing a green or olive winter jacker and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).